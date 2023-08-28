Resolve to take care of your mental health
As we usher in the new year, don’t forget your mental health when setting wellness goals.
Caroline Atterton, LCSW, is a lead therapist for the senior intensive outpatient program at Sharp Mesa Vista.
While attending high school in England, Caroline volunteered to help seniors. Her time led her to grow an interest in joining the social work field.
In her role, Caroline enjoys listening to people's unique life stories. She feels grateful to work with seniors and learn about their life experiences, feeling amazed and humbled by their resilience.
Caroline also is passionate about treating animals humanely.
