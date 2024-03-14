Michelle Myking-Scheufler, LCSW, is a therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Behavioral Health Center, serving people with moderate to severe mental illness.

She specializes in addiction, cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and mindfulness. Michelle got into the field after working as a substance abuse counselor for the severely mentally ill at the Department of Veteran Affairs. It was at the VA that she developed a love for this population and decided to become a social worker.

Michelle's goal is to help people find value in themselves and restore hope in their ability to have a full life by gaining a healthier perspective of themselves and the world around them.

Her favorite part about her job is seeing people get better, and helping them realize they are more than their mental illness; that they are human beings with a lot to offer the world.