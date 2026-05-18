The mind and body are closely connected: Good mental health supports physical health, while poor mental health can take a toll on your body. Yet, for many people, persistent myths about mental health care makes it harder to seek care or even recognize when support could help.

Michelle Myking-Scheufler, LCSW, a therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health, says stigma is often a key reason myths persist. “Stigma — either from oneself or perceived stigma from family, friends and society — is the primary reason many people are reluctant to get help, including seeking therapy or taking medications,” she says.

While attitudes are slowly shifting, Myking-Scheufler notes that myths still hold cultural power, making it difficult for many to take the first step toward care.

Below, Myking-Scheufler breaks down five of the most common myths — and why they don’t hold true.

1 Only weak-minded people need therapy or mental health care. Seeking help doesn’t mean weakness — it’s an act of self-awareness and strength. Our society values self-sufficiency, often teaching us to “deal with our problems” or avoid “bothering others,” which creates pressure to figure it out on our own. That pressure can sometimes make us feel like a failure. Asking, however, takes strength. It means admitting you’re struggling, challenging beliefs that equate self-reliance with strength, and trusting others. Much of this comes from our own internalized messages and comparing our insides to other people’s outsides. We assume someone “has it all” and judge ourselves in comparison. The reality is, we all struggle at times. Life isn’t perfect, and humans aren’t meant to be either. Vulnerability can feel risky because it opens the door to rejection. Mental health treatment is simply a tool for self-betterment, no different from seeing a doctor for physical wellness. 2 Therapy is only for people with severe problems. Mental health challenges are common but not always obvious. Many high-functioning individuals quietly struggle with anxiety, depression or trauma while maintaining work and relationships. Therapy and psychiatric care can provide coping strategies, emotional regulation and self-understanding — tools that help both current and future challenges. In other words: You have to stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready. This includes daily habits like prioritizing sleep, nutrition, exercise, social connection and activities you enjoy, all of which support mental well-being. Life doesn’t necessarily get any easier; we simply get better at dealing with it. And seeking therapy is a proactive act of self-care that can help. 3 Medication for mental health is bad — it changes who you are. Medications for mental health are largely nonaddictive and don’t change who you are. Patients should feel like themselves. If they don’t, they should talk to their provider about adjusting their medication. While all medications have side effects, care teams work carefully to minimize them, so patients feel as close to their baseline as possible. Because medication alone usually doesn’t make someone feel 100% better, effective mental health care is holistic. As complex human beings, treatment works best when medication is combined with therapy, along with attention to nutrition, sleep hygiene and social connection. 4 Mental health treatment can't help me. Mental health care is a science, just like physical health care. And just as treatments for physical conditions, like broken bones or diabetes, are effective, treatments for mental health conditions are also effective.



Research shows 70% to 90% of people have fewer symptoms and improved quality of life with mental health treatment, especially after being treated with a combination of medication and therapy. 5 A mental health diagnosis follows me on my permanent record. Some people avoid treatment because they fear a diagnosis will define them. However, about half of Americans experience a mental health condition at some point in their lives. A diagnosis is nothing to be ashamed of, and who you share it with is always your choice. There’s no universal or permanent health record that follows you everywhere. Mental health information is protected by privacy laws and kept confidential. A diagnosis isn’t a label — it’s a roadmap. Most people recover or successfully manage their symptoms over time.

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