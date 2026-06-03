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Sarah Saunders-Harbaugh

Sarah Saunders-Harbaugh

Sarah Saunders-Harbaugh, RN, BSN, is the director of Ambulatory Services at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Sarah's nursing career started at the bedside in the Emergency Department, and she joined the leadership team in 2016. As a leader, she loves watching the staff grow, develop their practice and become leaders themselves.

In her spare time, Sarah travels and spends time with family and friends. She also loves golf and basketball.

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