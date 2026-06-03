The power of personal pronouns
Using a person’s proper pronouns shows courtesy and acceptance. Here’s why.
Sarah Saunders-Harbaugh, RN, BSN, is the director of Ambulatory Services at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Sarah's nursing career started at the bedside in the Emergency Department, and she joined the leadership team in 2016. As a leader, she loves watching the staff grow, develop their practice and become leaders themselves.
In her spare time, Sarah travels and spends time with family and friends. She also loves golf and basketball.
Using a person’s proper pronouns shows courtesy and acceptance. Here’s why.
Through the employee giving campaign, Sharp Chula Vista nurse Mike Grasparil honored his late father and best friend.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.