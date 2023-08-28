Tina Holland, CLC, CCE, is the supervisor of Women’s Support Programs at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. She was inspired to work as a perinatal educator when her children were very young, as she turned to Sharp Mary Birch for breastfeeding support.

She feels fortunate every day to help empower and educate women through every stage of their journey and make a difference in the lives of the families she works with.

Her young children are now grown, and she is proud to share The Sharp Experience with her son, who followed her footsteps and currently works at Sharp Mesa Vista.