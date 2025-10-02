It can be difficult for parents to watch their children struggle — whether it’s when learning to ride a bike, heading off to college, or first being placed on their stomachs for “tummy time.”

Tummy time is when an infant is placed on their stomach to play and interact with others. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the activity is only for babies who are awake and being watched.

“Supervised tummy time is encouraged for short periods of time, two to three times per day,” says Tina Holland, CLC, CCE, the supervisor of Women’s Support Programs at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. “A couple of minutes of tummy time can start soon after an infant is discharged from the hospital and increase to 15 to 30 minutes by the time they reach 7 weeks.”

Why tummy time is essential

While some babies may fuss during tummy time, the practice is essential for building strength in preparation for scooting on their bellies and beginning to crawl. “Tummy time is also key to motor development and provides an excellent opportunity for visual stimulation,” Holland says.

The AAP recommends the following ways to engage a baby during tummy time:

Place yourself or a toy just out of the baby's reach to encourage them to try to reach for it.

Place toys in a circle around the baby to encourage movement and interaction.

Lie on your back and place the baby face-down on your chest for special bonding time. You can talk, sing and make faces while your infant strives to lift their head, use their arms, and reach for you.

Have a young child, such as a sibling, play with the baby while on their tummy. Both will enjoy the engagement; however, always closely supervise a baby on their stomach, even when they are with another child.

Back to sleep

While tummy time is essential to an infant’s development, guardians must remember that babies are safest when sleeping on their backs in a crib, bassinet or play yard that meets current safety standards — even during short naps. The AAP also recommends placing babies on a firm, non-inclined sleep surface free of soft objects and loose bedding.

As a baby’s strength increases — often thanks to regular tummy time — they may begin to roll from their back onto their stomach during naps or at night. Always start a baby on their back for sleep, but you don’t need to continuously turn your baby over onto their back if they can safely roll over on their own.

“I encourage parents to look at tummy time as a fun activity to enjoy with their babies — not a chore — even if babies seem uncomfortable at first,” Holland says. “They will likely grow to love it, become stronger, and soon be eager to spend time on their tummies before beginning to crawl.”

