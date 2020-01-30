Big Game challenge (infographic)

By The Health News Team | January 30, 2020

Drop and give us 10!

In lieu of those classic football party drinking games, we asked Cliff Bardelli, an exercise specialist and personal trainer at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado, to come up with something healthier. And he scored.

This game brings common exercises into your living room in real time, challenging you and your party guests to focus both on fitness and football. It's fun, easy and won't result in a hangover.

Big Game challenge (infographic) 012920 PNG

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Cliff Bardelli

Cliff Bardelli

Contributor

Cliff Bardelli joined Sharp in 2013 as an exercise specialist and certified personal trainer at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital. Cliff is also a contributor to Sharp Health News.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Making New Year’s health and fitness resolutions stick

Exercise instructor Brian Lehner shares tips for setting — and keeping — your wellness goals.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up