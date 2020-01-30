Drop and give us 10!

In lieu of those classic football party drinking games, we asked Cliff Bardelli, an exercise specialist and personal trainer at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado, to come up with something healthier. And he scored.

This game brings common exercises into your living room in real time, challenging you and your party guests to focus both on fitness and football. It's fun, easy and won't result in a hangover.

View the printable version of this infographic.