San Diego has always been a city with deep military roots, enriched by a community dedicated to serving our country. At Sharp HealthCare, many of our employees, volunteers and affiliated doctors have a military background, giving a double meaning to the word “service.”

“I think in my time in the Coast Guard and the Army I definitely developed a strong sense of service,” says Matt Helbig, senior multimedia specialist at Sharp. “There are ties that bind every person in the military, and service is one of them.”

This Veterans Day, and every day, Sharp honors its military members. They are part of the fabric that makes Sharp special and helps make health care better.

To meet some of our veterans, and hear how they bring their passion to Sharp, watch the above video.