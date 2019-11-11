How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
San Diego has always been a city with deep military roots, enriched by a community dedicated to serving our country. At Sharp HealthCare, many of our employees, volunteers and affiliated doctors have a military background, giving a double meaning to the word “service.”
“I think in my time in the Coast Guard and the Army I definitely developed a strong sense of service,” says Matt Helbig, senior multimedia specialist at Sharp. “There are ties that bind every person in the military, and service is one of them.”
This Veterans Day, and every day, Sharp honors its military members. They are part of the fabric that makes Sharp special and helps make health care better.
To meet some of our veterans, and hear how they bring their passion to Sharp, watch the above video.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Matt Helbig is a senior multimedia specialist at Sharp.
Dr. Lloyd Burgess is a family medicine doctor affiliated with SharpCare Medical Group. He is also a Sharp Health News contributor.
Renee Grandpre is a senior safety management specialist at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
