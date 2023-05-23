Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Kearny Mesa7930 Frost St
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lloyd Burgess, MD
Age:39
Languages:English
Education
University of Illinois:Internship
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:Residency
Rosalind Franklin University:Medical School
NPI
1558304717
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lloyd Burgess, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I went after dr. to get a blood test. Have not heard back from dr. so assume all OK, still would want a phone call.
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
2.4
Dr. never seems to know me personally or aware of my history.
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
She remembered me and my strange cardiac incident.
Verified PatientApril 3, 2023
5.0
Dr Burgess is a phenomenal physician. He is thorough, takes his time, and listens well.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lloyd Burgess, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lloyd Burgess, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
