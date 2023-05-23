Provider Image

Lloyd Burgess, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. SharpCare Kearny Mesa
    7930 Frost St
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-223-2510

About Lloyd Burgess, MD

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Illinois:
 Internship
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:
 Residency
Rosalind Franklin University:
 Medical School
NPI
1558304717
Insurance plans accepted

Lloyd Burgess, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.6
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
I went after dr. to get a blood test. Have not heard back from dr. so assume all OK, still would want a phone call.
Verified Patient
April 10, 2023
2.4
Dr. never seems to know me personally or aware of my history.
Verified Patient
April 10, 2023
5.0
She remembered me and my strange cardiac incident.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2023
5.0
Dr Burgess is a phenomenal physician. He is thorough, takes his time, and listens well.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lloyd Burgess, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lloyd Burgess, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
