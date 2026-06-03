From war ships to private practice
After 26 years in the Navy, Dr. Lloyd Burgess settles into a quieter civilian life.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
7930 Frost St.
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92123-4292
Get directions
858-223-2510
Fax: 858-277-0690
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1558304717
Lloyd G. Burgess, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
4.7
49 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Verified Patient
February 19, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
January 24, 2026
5.0
I received notice of test results very quickly.
Verified Patient
January 14, 2026
4.0
Being my first visit, I provided my recent medical history paperwork. Doctor was friendly and professional. Main reason for the visit was for colon cancer screening test, which he provided direction for, and which I have already completed after this appointment, except for getting the lab results on my Sharp account page. My doctor seems like a good guy.
Verified Patient
December 9, 2025
2.2
Had a nice pleasant discussion in person, then when the labs came in she forget every single thing as if nothing we discussed ever happened. Then when re-check labs came back in magically a bunch of non-sense diagnosis disappeared. Meeting in person with the NP was a waste of time.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lloyd G. Burgess, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Lloyd G. Burgess, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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