Had a nice pleasant discussion in person, then when the labs came in she forget every single thing as if nothing we discussed ever happened. Then when re-check labs came back in magically a bunch of non-sense diagnosis disappeared. Meeting in person with the NP was a waste of time.

Being my first visit, I provided my recent medical history paperwork. Doctor was friendly and professional. Main reason for the visit was for colon cancer screening test, which he provided direction for, and which I have already completed after this appointment, except for getting the lab results on my Sharp account page. My doctor seems like a good guy.

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