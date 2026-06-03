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Lloyd G. Burgess, MD

4.7

49 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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SharpCare Kearny Mesa

858-223-2510
Fax: 858-277-0690

7930 Frost St.
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92123-4292

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Kearny Mesa

    7930 Frost St.
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92123-4292
    Get directions

    858-223-2510
    Fax: 858-277-0690

Care schedule

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About Lloyd G. Burgess, MD

Age: 63

Education

University of Illinois: Internship
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Residency
Rosalind Franklin University: Medical School

NPI

1558304717

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lloyd G. Burgess, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

49 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

February 19, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

January 24, 2026

5.0

I received notice of test results very quickly.

Verified Patient

January 14, 2026

4.0

Being my first visit, I provided my recent medical history paperwork. Doctor was friendly and professional. Main reason for the visit was for colon cancer screening test, which he provided direction for, and which I have already completed after this appointment, except for getting the lab results on my Sharp account page. My doctor seems like a good guy.

Verified Patient

December 9, 2025

2.2

Had a nice pleasant discussion in person, then when the labs came in she forget every single thing as if nothing we discussed ever happened. Then when re-check labs came back in magically a bunch of non-sense diagnosis disappeared. Meeting in person with the NP was a waste of time.

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