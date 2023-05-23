Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 23, 2023 5.0 I went after dr. to get a blood test. Have not heard back from dr. so assume all OK, still would want a phone call.

Verified Patient April 10, 2023 2.4 Dr. never seems to know me personally or aware of my history.

Verified Patient April 10, 2023 5.0 She remembered me and my strange cardiac incident.