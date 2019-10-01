Cameron’s journey (video)

By The Health News Team | October 1, 2019

Cameron struggled with obesity for much of his life, and he knew he had to do something about it. With the help of the Sharp Rees-Stealy Weight Management Program, Cameron was able to take back control of his health and help his family begin their health journey.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Kim Smith

Contributor

Kim Smith is a certified health coach and wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. She is also a Sharp Heath News contributor.

