Chia seed and oat pudding (recipe)

Menopause and perimenopause can feel like a bit of a roller coaster. With shifting hormones, you might notice unwelcome changes like unexpected weight gain and other symptoms.
Menopause typically hits around age 51, but it can start earlier. Perimenopause, the transition leading up to it, often begins in a woman’s 40s, and sometimes, mid-30s.
So, how do you stay balanced and feel your best during this time? According to Katie Eaton, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, essential nutrients like protein, fiber and calcium can make a difference.
“Calcium is essential in reducing the risk of fracture and osteoporosis, and most women are vulnerable during this time,” she explains. “Women should aim for 1200 milligrams daily.” She also points out that protein intake is vital to maintain muscle and helps manage unwanted weight gain. And fiber is essential for good heart health, gut health and weight maintenance.
Here’s a versatile recipe that checks all the boxes: It contains 14 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and over 25% of your daily calcium needs. Try it for breakfast, a midday snack or even a late-night sweet treat.
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon ground flax seeds
2/3 cup skim milk
1 tablespoon cocoa powder (optional add-in)
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon (optional add-in)
1/4 cup muddled berries (optional add-in)
1
Combine all ingredients in a jelly jar or small container with a tight-fitting lid. Shake to mix ingredients well. Place in the refrigerator overnight.
2
Top with your favorite ingredients and enjoy.
Sliced bananas and walnuts
1/3 cup raspberries and sliced almonds
Sliced apples and cinnamon
1/3 cup blackberries, shredded coconut or pistachios
Sliced strawberries and 1 tablespoon almond butter
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 354; Fat = 8 grams; Fiber = 9 grams
Recipe adapted from Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Katie Eaton is a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
