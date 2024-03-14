Katie Eaton is a neonatal registered dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. She works closely with neonatologists, nurses, occupational therapists and physical therapists to assess the nutritional status of preterm infants, estimating their nutrient needs and determining the most appropriate route for feeding.

Eaton finds the most rewarding aspect of her job making important changes that positively influence an infant's overall development. She knows that if she does her job well, a baby that missed critical bone development in utero will be able to climb trees, run and jump just as well as a term infant.

Outside of neonatal nutrition, Eaton is passionate about intuitive eating — helping individuals break free from dieting traps and developing a healthy relationship with their body and food.