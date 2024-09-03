Social media threads are now flush with memories of trips to the beach, travel and outdoor gatherings. But some people are trying to forget a less “postable” part of their summer: Their case of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 infections have been “growing or likely growing” in 27 states — including California — during this 2024 summer COVID wave. And cases are expected to increase.

Experts cite a couple of reasons for the surge: Many people’s immunity has waned since last receiving a COVID vaccine or having COVID, and the currently circulating variants — known as the FLiRT subvariants — have proven to be very contagious.

While most people with COVID have mild respiratory symptoms, some people, especially older adults and those who have compromised immune systems, can become severely ill, require hospitalization or die.

“We're seeing the highest summer rise to date — and seeing the rates rise faster and sooner,” says Dr. Jyotu Sandhu, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It makes it critical for people, especially those who are high-risk, to ensure they're up to date on their COVID vaccinations.”

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and authorized the 2024–2025 Moderna and Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC then recommended that everyone age 6 months and older should get the updated vaccine. Children ages 6 months to 4 years may need more than one dose to stay up to date.

Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC reports, help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. In fact, studies have shown that unvaccinated people are more likely to get COVID, be hospitalized and die from COVID-19 compared to people who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Additionally, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that vaccination can also reduce the risk of long COVID-19, which can affect all people who have COVID, including those who experience few or no symptoms. Long COVID may include a range of continued health problems, such as fatigue, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, headache, digestive symptoms and trouble concentrating, that can last from weeks to years.

How you can prevent the spread of COVID-19

Talk with your doctor about the COVID vaccines and where you and your loved ones can receive one. The updated COVID shots should be free for most recipients, as private and public insurers and community health centers will likely cover the cost.

In San Diego, COVID vaccine information can be found on the county’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 website. You can schedule a vaccination appointment through clinics, participating pharmacies, or a public health center or immunization clinic by visiting myturn.ca.gov.

Along with receiving the updated vaccine, additional ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Improving ventilation in stuffy, indoor locations

Avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19

Practicing good hand hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Wearing a face mask in crowded indoor locations, such as when traveling

Following the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have suspected or confirmed COVID-19

“We can expect the winter season to be worse than the summer,” Dr. Sandhu says. “And COVID will likely be accompanied by rising cases of flu and RSV. The new vaccines should minimize and mitigate the severity of the disease, so it’s best to be protected.”

