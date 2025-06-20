Crustless high-protein leek and mushroom quiche (recipe)

Protein is essential for keeping your body healthy and functioning at its best. It fuels our cells and gives us the energy we need. Making sure you get enough protein in your diet becomes especially important during menopause and perimenopause.

For many women, muscle loss, also known as sarcopenia, can be a concern during this time. That’s because declining estrogen levels cause a hormonal shift, impacting muscle strength and function, which can increase the risk of falls, fractures and lower overall quality of life.

“Besides strength training, one of the most effective ways to fight muscle loss is by eating enough protein,” says Katie Eaton, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “A good target to aim for is around 25 to 30 grams of protein with each meal.”

If you’re looking for a delicious way to get your protein in, try this tasty crustless leek and mushroom quiche recipe that delivers a whopping 28 grams of protein.

You can adjust the type of cheese and vegetables for preference. Try spinach and tomato with 1 cup of cheddar cheese or asparagus with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheese.