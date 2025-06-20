HomeSharp Health News
For the media

Crustless high-protein leek and mushroom quiche (recipe)

By The Health News Team | June 20, 2025

Leek and Mushroom Quiche

Protein is essential for keeping your body healthy and functioning at its best. It fuels our cells and gives us the energy we need. Making sure you get enough protein in your diet becomes especially important during menopause and perimenopause.

For many women, muscle loss, also known as sarcopenia, can be a concern during this time. That’s because declining estrogen levels cause a hormonal shift, impacting muscle strength and function, which can increase the risk of falls, fractures and lower overall quality of life.

“Besides strength training, one of the most effective ways to fight muscle loss is by eating enough protein,” says Katie Eaton, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “A good target to aim for is around 25 to 30 grams of protein with each meal.”

If you’re looking for a delicious way to get your protein in, try this tasty crustless leek and mushroom quiche recipe that delivers a whopping 28 grams of protein.

You can adjust the type of cheese and vegetables for preference. Try spinach and tomato with 1 cup of cheddar cheese or asparagus with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheese.

Crustless High-Protein Leek and Mushroom Quiche

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
1 hour 10 minutes
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs

  • 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

  • 1 cup low-fat sour cream

  • 1/4 cup flour

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

  • 1 tablespoon butter

  • 1 cup sliced leeks

  • 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

  • 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

1

Cook the Leeks

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease an 8-by-8-inch baking dish. Sauté the leeks and mushrooms in one tablespoon of butter over medium heat until soft. Allow them to cool.

2

Make the Egg Mixture

Combine eggs, cottage cheese, sour cream, flour and seasonings in a food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the egg mixture into a medium-sized bowl. Fold in cooled vegetables and shredded cheese.

3

Bake and Serve

Add mixture to the prepared baking dish and bake for 40 to 50 minutes. Serve immediately with a side of greens.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 340; Fat = 20 grams; Protein = 28 grams

Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

silhouette

Katie Eaton

Contributor

Katie Eaton is a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

