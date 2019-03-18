Diagnosing and treating sleep disorders (video)

Experiencing many restless nights and consistently waking up feeling groggy and tired could point to an undiagnosed sleep problem. Among the most common is obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disorder that disrupts your peaceful night by blocking your airway and causing you to stop breathing for several seconds.

If left untreated, sleep disorders can affect your health in other harmful ways such as increasing your risk for heart disease or complicating your ability to manage diabetes.

In the video above, Dr. Victoria Sharma, medical director of Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Sleep Disorders Center, discusses how a sleep study can diagnose and help treat sleep disorders. She also provides tips to improve your rest and relaxation.

If a sleep disorder is disrupting your life, talk to your doctor about your symptoms and their effect on your quality of life.