Diagnosing and treating sleep disorders (video)

How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
Experiencing many restless nights and consistently waking up feeling groggy and tired could point to an undiagnosed sleep problem. Among the most common is obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disorder that disrupts your peaceful night by blocking your airway and causing you to stop breathing for several seconds.
If left untreated, sleep disorders can affect your health in other harmful ways such as increasing your risk for heart disease or complicating your ability to manage diabetes.
In the video above, Dr. Victoria Sharma, medical director of Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Sleep Disorders Center, discusses how a sleep study can diagnose and help treat sleep disorders. She also provides tips to improve your rest and relaxation.
If a sleep disorder is disrupting your life, talk to your doctor about your symptoms and their effect on your quality of life.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.