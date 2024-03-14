Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Victoria Sharma MD, Inc5525 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Victoria Sharma, MD
Age:45
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Russian
Education
Barnes-Jewish Hospital:Residency
Ohio State University:Medical School
Barnes-Jewish Hospital:Internship
Barnes-Jewish Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1033236682
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victoria Sharma, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victoria Sharma, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.