You know how to answer when someone asks you your age. But what about when someone asks you your "heart age"?

Your heart age is the "age" of your cardiovascular system — your heart and blood vessels — based on your lifestyle and personal risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Knowing your heart age just might save your life.

Your optimal heart age should match or be lower than your actual chronological age. However, according to findings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 3 out of 4 adults in the U.S. — approximately 69 million people — have a calculated heart age that is five or more years older than their chronological age.

Experts recommend that you quit smoking, eat a healthy diet, exercise daily and take all medications as prescribed. If you are concerned about your heart age, discuss it with your doctor and together you can come up with continued ways to decrease your heart age and improve your heart health.

View the printable version of this infographic.