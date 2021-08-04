We’ve heard a lot of medical advice over the past 17 months: wash your hands often, wear a face mask, get the COVID-19 vaccine. Well, Dr. Jyotu Sandhu, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, has one more piece of advice: Don’t hug your pet duck or cuddle that pet chicken.



His recommendation comes in the wake of several outbreaks of salmonella illness in the U.S. linked to backyard poultry, primarily chickens, along with some ducks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1,700 Americans were infected with the disease in 2020. Of those, 333 people were hospitalized and one person died. Close to one-quarter of those infected were children under age 5.



“We shouldn’t cuddle or kiss our chickens,” Dr. Sandhu says. “They are able to pass diseases, such as salmonella infection, to humans through direct contact. This is particularly important for young kids under 5 years of age, as many cases are seen in this population.”



According to Dr. Sandhu, exposure to salmonella — a bacteria that lives in human and animal intestines and is shed through feces — commonly leads to infection among children and people with compromised immunity. Symptoms usually begin 6 hours or more after infection and can last up to 7 days.



What are the signs of salmonella?

Common symptoms of salmonella infection include:

Fever

Chills

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

“Many people don’t need antibiotics to treat their salmonella infection, and most improve within a week with rest and proper hydration and nutrition,” Dr. Sandhu says. “But severe infections that are not resolving may need medical care, including IV fluids and antibiotics.”



If salmonella infection goes untreated, it can lead to an infection in the urine, blood, bones, joints or the nervous system, and can cause severe disease. Some people with salmonella infection develop painful reactive arthritis after the infection has ended, which can last for years.



Why have we gone wild for pet chickens?

While the rush on “pandemic puppies” received most of the media attention this past year, the increase in salmonella cases in 2020 is likely due to a similar surge in the popularity of backyard chickens, purchased both to be pets and provide eggs. In fact, there was such great interest during the spring of 2020 that many hatcheries and feed stores — a common seller of chicks to the public — sold out.



However, some people don’t recognize how challenging it can be to keep chickens, which usually live 3 to 7 years, but can live up to 12 years. They may also not know about the potential danger of chickens passing infections to their human handlers.



Heifer International, a nonprofit that works to eradicate poverty and hunger by providing livestock and training to people and communities in need, notes that potential owners should consider:

Whether municipal codes in their area allow residential chickens

Whether they have enough space for a coop and yard

Whether they can afford and are willing to spend the time and money necessary to appropriately feed, water, care for and clean up after chickens, which are able to produce roughly 45 pounds of poop each year

Whether they are willing to wait until their chickens start laying eggs, usually at approximately 6 months of age, and keep them after egg production slows around age 2 or so

How can chicken owners be eggs-tra careful?

If you do choose to have pet chickens, Dr. Sandhu recommends you follow the CDC’s safety guidelines. On the top of his safety tip list: Frequently wash your hands, one of the same top tips for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.



In addition to hand-washing, here are more ways to stay safe from salmonella infection:



Be safe around poultry. Don’t kiss, hold, or touch backyard poultry and then touch your face or mouth. Don’t let backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored, and don’t eat or drink where poultry live or roam.



Supervise kids around poultry. Always supervise children around poultry and while they wash their hands after being around poultry. Children younger than age 5 shouldn’t handle or touch chicks, ducklings or other poultry.



Handle eggs safely. Collect eggs often and throw away any cracked eggs. Don’t wash warm, fresh eggs — cold water can pull germs into the egg. Refrigerate eggs after collection to maintain freshness and slow germ growth.



It is also recommended that you cook the eggs you collect properly to avoid salmonella infection. Cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm. Egg dishes should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F or higher.



Learn more about safe pet ownership from the CDC.