As pickleball’s popularity skyrockets, so does the rise in a common overuse injury called pickleball elbow. This condition, also known as tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis, occurs when the tendons on the outside of your elbow become irritated or develop tiny tears due to repetitive movements, like swinging a paddle.

“These tendons connect to the wrist extensor muscles, which are responsible for bending your wrist back,” says Sherrie De La Rama, an occupational therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “When these tendons are stressed repeatedly, it can lead to pain and discomfort on the outside of the elbow, which can worsen without proper care.”

Fortunately, De La Rama adds, there are several steps you can take at the first sign of discomfort to relieve pain and get back on the court.

At-home remedies and when to seek help

The most common symptom of pickleball elbow is pain or tenderness on the outside of the elbow. This pain may start as mild discomfort and gradually worsen over time. It can extend down the forearm and even into the wrist, especially during activities that involve gripping, lifting or twisting motions.

You might notice stiffness in your elbow, particularly in the morning or after long periods of inactivity. The pain can also flare up during or after playing pickleball or while performing everyday tasks like lifting bags of groceries, turning a doorknob or shaking hands.

"Decreasing these symptoms is essential to recovery," De La Rama says. She recommends applying ice or heat to the area, massaging the forearm muscles and performing gentle stretches. These methods help improve blood flow and reduce inflammation.

A wrist brace or counterforce strap — a tight strap worn on the upper forearm — can also be worn during activities. These devices help provide support to the elbow by taking pressure off the affected tendons.

"If the pain persists for longer than one month, it's time to seek professional advice," De La Rama says. “Persistent or severe pain may require occupational therapy or hand therapy.”

Preventing pickleball elbow

For those who enjoy playing pickleball regularly, taking steps to prevent pickleball elbow is key to staying on the court. Strength and stretching exercises can help your tendons and muscles handle the repetitive motions of the game.

Here are a few exercises De La Rama suggests to keep your elbows healthy:

Forearm stretches: Bend your elbow by your side, holding your hand out with your palm facing down. Use your other hand to gently pull your fingers down towards the floor. Hold for 15-30 seconds to stretch the muscles.

Wrist curls: Using a lightweight dumbbell, rest your forearm on a table with your palm facing down. Slowly curl your wrist upward, then lower it back down. This strengthens the wrist extensor muscles.

Shoulder strengthening: Exercises like shoulder presses or using resistance bands can help strengthen your upper body and reduce stress on your elbow during play.

In addition to these exercises, focus on using proper technique and avoid gripping the paddle too tightly, as this can strain the tendons even more.

Returning to play after injury

If you’ve been sidelined by pickleball elbow, it’s important to ease back into playing slowly. Rushing back too soon can lead to reinjury and delay your recovery.

“Take it slow and avoid overusing your arm in the first week back,” De La Rama says, emphasizing the importance of paying attention to your body. “Don’t push through pain — it can make things worse. Proper form and technique are also crucial to prevent further injury.”

By gradually returning to the game, following a treatment plan, and incorporating the right exercises, you can recover from pickleball elbow and get back to enjoying the sport you love.

Learn more about orthopedic care at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.