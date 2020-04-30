Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
There’s been a lot of fuss lately about finding, purchasing and hoarding toilet paper and paper towels. These two products, usually seen as basic and easily attained household necessities, have become highly valued commodities. Well, now those rolls are even more valuable than you ever thought.
Not only do they fill a hygiene need, each roll of toilet paper and paper towels can also become an important craft supply once all of the paper has been used. This easy at-home project is sure to fill some time while you shelter in place, as well as bring the whole family a bit of joy. What’s more, the other supplies you’ll need to complete the project are ones you likely already have.
Colorful Windsock Craft
Supplies
Empty toilet paper or paper towel roll
Craft paper or newspaper
12 feet of ribbon or yarn, cut into six (2-foot) lengths
Scissors
Hole punch
Glue
Instructions
If using a paper towel roll, cut it in half to make two windsocks.
Cut paper to height of roll. If using plain paper, decorate with crayon, color pencil or stickers.
Wrap the roll in the paper, securing it with glue.
Using a hole punch, punch five holes, equally spaced, at the bottom rim of the roll. Then punch two holes directly across from one another at the top rim.
Pull five of the strands of yarn or ribbon through each hole at the bottom of the tube, tie them in a single knot close to the roll, and leave two (1-foot strands) hanging on each side of the hole.
Cut the hanging strands to alternating lengths.
Pull the remaining strand of yarn or ribbon through the top two holes and tie a knot at the top.
8. Hang your windsock in a window or above a door and enjoy!
