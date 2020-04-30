There’s been a lot of fuss lately about finding, purchasing and hoarding toilet paper and paper towels. These two products, usually seen as basic and easily attained household necessities, have become highly valued commodities. Well, now those rolls are even more valuable than you ever thought.

Not only do they fill a hygiene need, each roll of toilet paper and paper towels can also become an important craft supply once all of the paper has been used. This easy at-home project is sure to fill some time while you shelter in place, as well as bring the whole family a bit of joy. What’s more, the other supplies you’ll need to complete the project are ones you likely already have.



Colorful Windsock Craft



Supplies

Empty toilet paper or paper towel roll

Craft paper or newspaper

12 feet of ribbon or yarn, cut into six (2-foot) lengths

Scissors

Hole punch

Glue

Instructions