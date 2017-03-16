Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
Angst. Panic. Dread. If you're worried about getting your first colonoscopy, you're not alone. In fact, only 59 percent of people over 50 (the age a
screening is recommended) report getting one.
But this routine exam is much easier than people think, and the results could save your life. Here's why it's time to book that appointment.
View the
printable version of this infographic.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.