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Ananthram P. Reddy, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

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Ananthram Reddy, MD

619-588-4074
Fax: 619-588-4004

9456 Cuyamaca Street
Suite 102
Santee, CA 92071

Ananthram Reddy, MD

619-588-4074
Fax: 619-588-4004

6699 Alvarado Road
Suite 2301
San Diego, CA 92120

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Ananthram Reddy, MD

    9456 Cuyamaca Street
    Suite 102
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions

    619-588-4074
    Fax: 619-588-4004

  2. Ananthram Reddy, MD

    6699 Alvarado Road
    Suite 2301
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-588-4074
    Fax: 619-588-4004

Care schedule

Ananthram Reddy, MD

9456 Cuyamaca Street

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Ananthram Reddy, MD

6699 Alvarado Road

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Ananthram P. Reddy, MD

Age: 67
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ah-nath-ram

Education

City Hospital at Elmhurst Mount Sinai: Residency
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Hospital: Internship
Sri Venkateswara University: Medical School
Mount Sinai Hospital: Fellowship
Madras Medical College (Madras, India): Internship
Allegheny General Hospital: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124014923

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ananthram P. Reddy, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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