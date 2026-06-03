Self-care for IBS
IBS often interferes with daily life. Knowing and caring for your body can help.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Ananthram Reddy, MD
9456 Cuyamaca Street
Suite 102
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
619-588-4074
Fax: 619-588-4004
Ananthram Reddy, MD
6699 Alvarado Road
Suite 2301
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
619-588-4074
Fax: 619-588-4004
Ananthram Reddy, MD
9456 Cuyamaca Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Ananthram Reddy, MD
6699 Alvarado Road
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1124014923
Ananthram P. Reddy, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ananthram P. Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ananthram P. Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ananthram P. Reddy, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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