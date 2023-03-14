Charles Athill, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center
    890 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 205
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions
    858-244-6867
  2. San Diego Cardiac Center
    3131 Berger Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-244-6800

About Charles Athill, MD

Age:
 57
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Harvard Medical School:
 Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Internship
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174504252
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Charles Athill, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
38 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
March 14, 2023
3.2
I feel rushed and like the things that concern me shouldn't. I feel like I get rushed, short answers. It's hard for me to speak up in the room and it's very easy to be intimidated into silence. I know the day is busy but I'm concerned. I want to be less concerned about my cardiac stuff
Verified Patient
November 17, 2022
5.0
*Dr. Athill always explains my problems so I can understand.
Verified Patient
October 13, 2022
4.6
I'm not sure I was able to say everything I wanted to but trust that follow up visits will have more opportunity
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Charles Athill, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles Athill, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.