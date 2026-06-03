From patient to med school graduate (video)
Inspired by the heart care he received at Sharp, Brandon is in medical school and following his dream to give back and help others.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
(board certified)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
(board certified)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1174504252
Charles A. Athill, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
4.8
40 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
October 8, 2025
5.0
My experience with Dr. Athill and his staff was excellent and I left the San Diego Cardiac Center with the information I needed to elect an upcoming medical procedure.
Verified Patient
October 7, 2025
5.0
Great service.
Verified Patient
August 5, 2025
5.0
Good experience.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles A. Athill, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles A. Athill, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Charles A. Athill, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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