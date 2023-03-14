Charles Athill, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
About Charles Athill, MD
Age:57
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Massachusetts General Hospital:Internship
Massachusetts General Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Electrophysiology studies
- Holter monitoring
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Pacemaker insertion
- Percutaneous left atrial appendage closure WATCHMAN™
- Radiofrequency ablation
NPI
1174504252
Insurance plans accepted
Charles Athill, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
38 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMarch 14, 2023
3.2
I feel rushed and like the things that concern me shouldn't. I feel like I get rushed, short answers. It's hard for me to speak up in the room and it's very easy to be intimidated into silence. I know the day is busy but I'm concerned. I want to be less concerned about my cardiac stuff
Verified PatientNovember 17, 2022
5.0
*Dr. Athill always explains my problems so I can understand.
Verified PatientOctober 13, 2022
4.6
I'm not sure I was able to say everything I wanted to but trust that follow up visits will have more opportunity
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Charles Athill, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles Athill, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
