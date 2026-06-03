My experience with Dr. Athill and his staff was excellent and I left the San Diego Cardiac Center with the information I needed to elect an upcoming medical procedure.

Inspired by the heart care he received at Sharp, Brandon is in medical school and following his dream to give back and help others.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.