Signs of heart failure and how to treat it
Signs of heart failure include sudden weight gain, fatigue, nausea and waking up with shortness of breath. Not everyone heeds them as quickly as they should.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant
3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901
My goal is to care for the complexities of the heart with compassion, understanding and the trained hands of experience. I work to provide quality cardiovascular services to every patient who walks through our doors and to support treatment programs designed and supervised by board certified cardiologists. I strive to offer San Diego communities the expertise to address a full range of cardiovascular needs.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1194706242
Brian E. Jaski, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
4.8
90 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
I took a lot of time filling out the "Patient Registration Form" but it was clear that the physician didn't have it or look at it because he asked me questions that were on the form. Very disappointing. Why did they have me fill out the form?Physcian called me back that evening to discuss some additional things. It was really amazing to me that he took the time to do that.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
5.0
I am very pleased with everything.
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Jaski spent plenty of time with me; he examined me; reviewed my Echo, and labs with me
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jaski has been my cardiologist for 25 years and I wouldn't have it any other way.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian E. Jaski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Brian E. Jaski, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Signs of heart failure include sudden weight gain, fatigue, nausea and waking up with shortness of breath. Not everyone heeds them as quickly as they should.
After living with an LVAD — a mechanical pump used to support a heart too weak to pump on its own — for years, Paul finally received a new heart.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.