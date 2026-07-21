Provider Image
Watch video

Brian E. Jaski, MD

4.8

90 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

858-244-6800

3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202

750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049

300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124

Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901

3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

    3131 Berger Ave.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4233
    Get directions

    858-244-6800

  2. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

    750 Medical Center Court
    Suite 10
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
    Get directions

    858-244-6867
    Fax: 858-682-2202

  3. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

    300 S. Pierce St.
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
    Get directions

    619-668-4700
    Fax: 619-668-0049

  4. Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-3831
    Fax: 858-636-2901

About Brian E. Jaski, MD

My goal is to care for the complexities of the heart with compassion, understanding and the trained hands of experience. I work to provide quality cardiovascular services to every patient who walks through our doors and to support treatment programs designed and supervised by board certified cardiologists. I strive to offer San Diego communities the expertise to address a full range of cardiovascular needs.

Age: 71
In practice since: 1985
Gender: Male

Education

University of Chicago: Residency
University of Chicago: Internship
Brigham and Women's Hospital: Fellowship
Harvard Medical School: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1194706242

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brian E. Jaski, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

90 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

I took a lot of time filling out the "Patient Registration Form" but it was clear that the physician didn't have it or look at it because he asked me questions that were on the form. Very disappointing. Why did they have me fill out the form?Physcian called me back that evening to discuss some additional things. It was really amazing to me that he took the time to do that.

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

5.0

I am very pleased with everything.

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Jaski spent plenty of time with me; he examined me; reviewed my Echo, and labs with me

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jaski has been my cardiologist for 25 years and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian E. Jaski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.