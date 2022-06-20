Grilled tequila lime chicken with asparagus (recipe)

Cooking chicken on the grill is a quick and easy way to pack protein into your diet. A great substitute for red meat, chicken is a lean protein option that can help contribute to stronger bones and muscles, weight management and a healthy heart.

“Chicken is often a go-to food for maintaining a healthy weight, which in turn has other health benefits, such as preventing heart disease,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

“Plus, chicken is versatile and can enhance everything from salads and grain bowls to tacos and pasta dishes. It’s important to note, however, that chicken contains a small amount of cholesterol, so be sure to limit consumption and eat realistic portions.”

If using tequila or mezcal in the marinade, take care when cooking on the grill, as flare-up from the residual alcohol could occur.