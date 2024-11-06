Caring for a loved one can be both rewarding and incredibly challenging. Nearly 70% of family caregivers in the U.S. say they struggle to balance caregiving with full-time jobs, often resulting in reduced hours, passed-up promotions or even stepping away from work entirely.

As the population of older adults grows — expected to surpass the number of children by 2030 — this pressure is only increasing. Many caregivers provide unpaid help, valued at $600 billion a year, taking on everything from daily tasks to managing medical care.

To help ease this burden, caregiver support groups can offer a crucial outlet. A monthly caregiver support group at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is where caregivers can connect with others going through similar experiences, share resources and find emotional support. These groups, led by trained social workers, provide practical advice and much-needed validation, helping caregivers navigate challenges.

Anais Allen and Garrett Gower, medical social workers at Sharp Grossmont who lead the group, explain how it provides caregivers with the strength and tools to manage their roles.

Can you tell us more about the caregiver support group?

Allen: The caregiver support group at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is a monthly meeting open to all caregivers in the San Diego community. Anyone who is providing care to a loved one is welcome. The group is facilitated by professional social workers and provides a safe space for processing challenges, sharing experiences and exchanging resources.

Gower: It’s more than just a meeting; it’s where caregivers can feel connected and understood. Our sessions are centered around open dialogue and shared experiences. Caregivers can express their frustrations and receive validation from others who have faced similar issues, which helps reduce feelings of isolation and burnout.

How does the support group address common caregiving challenges?

Allen: Caregivers often face a variety of challenges such as limited support, family dynamics, role changes, difficult conversations and decisions, and boundary setting. In each session, we focus on whatever challenges are most pressing for the participants. Group members support each other by validating shared experiences, offering tips and resources, and problem-solving together. It’s a collaborative environment that allows caregivers to feel seen and heard.

Gower: I find that caregivers often struggle with managing stress and finding balance. Our group aims to address these issues by offering practical coping strategies, guidance on setting boundaries, and advice on finding additional resources, like respite care. We also discuss self-care, which is essential but often overlooked when someone is focused on another’s needs.

How can the caregiver support group benefit someone new to caregiving?

Allen: New caregivers can gain so much from the group. Not only do they receive resources, insights and advice from others who have been in similar situations, but they also have a space to safely express frustrations and emotions. It’s a chance to connect with others who understand the often-isolating experience of caregiving, which can be incredibly reassuring.

Gower: For new caregivers, it can also be a lifeline. Adjusting to caregiving can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to feel lost. The group offers a place to learn practical tips, find community, and develop the skills needed to manage the emotional toll that comes with caregiving.

What advice would you give to caregivers hesitant to join a support group?

Allen: I completely understand why some people may hesitate to join a group like this. There are real barriers to accessing support, like the lack of respite care or limited free time. Stigma and cultural norms around asking for help can also play a role. But I encourage caregivers to prioritize seeking support in whatever way they can. They are always welcome here, and we’re here to help however we can.

Gower: I’d tell caregivers that it’s okay to seek help and that doing so doesn’t make them less capable. Support groups aren’t about fixing problems. Rather, they’re about finding shared strength and learning from one another. Even if someone joins only to listen at first, that’s a significant step.

What do you find most meaningful about leading the groups?

Allen: I love the sense of community and shared humanity that develops among group members. I’m constantly inspired by the resilience and resourcefulness of the caregivers who attend. I learn from them all the time, and it’s truly rewarding to witness the support they offer each other.

Gower: I find it incredibly fulfilling to see caregivers empower themselves through knowledge and community. Watching them make meaningful connections and witnessing the shift from feeling overwhelmed to feeling more in control are the most rewarding parts of leading these groups.

