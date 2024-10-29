Caring for an aging or ill loved one can be a way to exhibit unconditional love, bring family members closer, save money and prolong a person’s life. It can also be a source of extraordinary stress and worry, according to a 2023 AARP report.

In a survey of more than 1,000 adults age 18 and older who currently provide unpaid care in the U.S. for an adult loved one or have done so in the three prior years, caregiving was found to take a toll on their mental health. This is especially true for women and people ages 18 to 34.

In fact,

50% of caregivers said caregiving increased their level of emotional stress

37% said it impacted their physical feelings of stress

39% report they rarely or never feel relaxed

Sources of stress

In a 2024 review of the survey, AARP found that more than 60% of family caregivers work while providing at least 20 hours of care each week. However, nearly 70% say they have difficulty balancing their jobs with caregiving. Many have shifted from full-time to part-time work, turned down a promotion, stopped working or changed employers to meet their caregiving responsibilities.

What’s more, 30% of caregivers have children or grandchildren in their homes. And caregivers often spend over $7,000 of their own money every year to provide care, adding a financial burden to the overall toll.

An additional source of stress: 6 in 10 caregivers must perform medical procedures — such as monitoring blood pressure; giving injections; and providing IV therapy, ostomy care and wound care — that they might not be trained to do or feel comfortable doing. This is on top of cooking; cleaning; driving; attending medical appointments; handling insurance matters; and helping loved ones with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, eating and toileting.

Coping with caregiver stress

To care for others, experts say you must first take care yourself. To cope with the stress of caregiving, AARP reports caregivers rely on various activities, including:

Listening to music

Spending time with friends and other loved ones

Exercising and other forms of physical activity

Meditating and breathing exercises

Prioritizing sleep and nutrition

Maintaining hobbies and other outside activities

Talking to other caregivers

Participating in a support group

Attending therapy

Taking medication prescribed by a medical professional

In San Diego, Sharp offers free caregiving classes and support groups to help you learn how to care for your loved one and yourself. The County of San Diego also provides support through the Family Caregiver Support Program, which offers home and community-based caregiver support services, most free of charge.

While caregiving can be physically, emotionally and financially taxing, experts say many also find it provides a sense of purpose and is a gift caregivers happily give themselves and loved ones. One study even found that caregiving can lead to a longer life and enhanced self-esteem and often leads to recognition and gratitude from loved ones, making it incredibly worthwhile.

