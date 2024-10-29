HomeSharp Health News
For the media

Caregiving and stress: An unfortunate combination

By The Health News Team | October 29, 2024
Stressed woman holding her head

Caring for an aging or ill loved one can be a way to exhibit unconditional love, bring family members closer, save money and prolong a person’s life. It can also be a source of extraordinary stress and worry, according to a 2023 AARP report.

In a survey of more than 1,000 adults age 18 and older who currently provide unpaid care in the U.S. for an adult loved one or have done so in the three prior years, caregiving was found to take a toll on their mental health. This is especially true for women and people ages 18 to 34.

In fact,

  • 50% of caregivers said caregiving increased their level of emotional stress

  • 37% said it impacted their physical feelings of stress

  • 39% report they rarely or never feel relaxed

Sources of stress

In a 2024 review of the survey, AARP found that more than 60% of family caregivers work while providing at least 20 hours of care each week. However, nearly 70% say they have difficulty balancing their jobs with caregiving. Many have shifted from full-time to part-time work, turned down a promotion, stopped working or changed employers to meet their caregiving responsibilities.

What’s more, 30% of caregivers have children or grandchildren in their homes. And caregivers often spend over $7,000 of their own money every year to provide care, adding a financial burden to the overall toll.

An additional source of stress: 6 in 10 caregivers must perform medical procedures — such as monitoring blood pressure; giving injections; and providing IV therapy, ostomy care and wound care — that they might not be trained to do or feel comfortable doing. This is on top of cooking; cleaning; driving; attending medical appointments; handling insurance matters; and helping loved ones with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, eating and toileting.

Coping with caregiver stress

To care for others, experts say you must first take care yourself. To cope with the stress of caregiving, AARP reports caregivers rely on various activities, including:

  • Listening to music

  • Spending time with friends and other loved ones

  • Exercising and other forms of physical activity

  • Meditating and breathing exercises

  • Prioritizing sleep and nutrition

  • Maintaining hobbies and other outside activities

  • Talking to other caregivers

  • Participating in a support group

  • Attending therapy

  • Taking medication prescribed by a medical professional

In San Diego, Sharp offers free caregiving classes and support groups to help you learn how to care for your loved one and yourself. The County of San Diego also provides support through the Family Caregiver Support Program, which offers home and community-based caregiver support services, most free of charge.

While caregiving can be physically, emotionally and financially taxing, experts say many also find it provides a sense of purpose and is a gift caregivers happily give themselves and loved ones. One study even found that caregiving can lead to a longer life and enhanced self-esteem and often leads to recognition and gratitude from loved ones, making it incredibly worthwhile.

Learn more about caregiving; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Ease your stress with these self-care strategies
Ease your stress with these self-care strategies

Self-care can help reduce stress and build resiliency. Here are some simple tips.

Person using laptop while writing a list in a notepad
10 things to do now, to ease holiday stress later

Not a planner? Not a problem. Check these to-dos off your holiday list to relieve pressure and put the focus on fun.

Benilda Morris adds color to her daughter's gravesite
Running through grief

Before losing her life to breast cancer at 32, Ronnell dreamed of completing the SoCal Triple Crown race series. Now, her mother, Benilda, runs in her honor.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.