Hip pain from running

By The Health News Team | October 7, 2020
Woman experiencing hip pain

Hip bursitis, an inflammation of the bursa sac outside of your hip, is a common injury that many runners face. Bursae are fluid-filled sacs that provide cushion between tendons and bone to help reduce friction.
“The repetitive action of running can cause bursitis, especially in the hips,” says Stewart Sanders, physical therapist and director of Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Running Clinic. “Iliotibial band tightness and hip muscle weakness are underlying factors as well.”

Common symptoms of hip bursitis:

  • Localized sharp pain on the outside of your hip

  • Tenderness on the outside of the hip when touched

  • Pain when lying on the affected side

How can you treat hip bursitis?

  • Strengthen hip abductor and external rotator muscles (glutes)

  • Reduce the number or length of runs to manage symptoms

  • Rest and ice the outside of your hip

  • If side sleeping, lie on the non-painful side with a pillow between your knees

“If you are new to running or have been running for years, you will, in all likelihood, come across minor aches and pains along the way,” says Sanders. “Don't let this get you down. Dosing out your exercise may be appropriate at times. Remember, a short run is better than no run.”

Can you continue to run with hip bursitis?
Yes. Use a walk/jog interval program to manage symptoms and reduce pain. You can also change your running mechanics a bit by increasing your cadence (steps/distance) and run with a softer, quieter foot strike. This will reduce the amount of shock-absorbing stress that the hip and core muscles have to manage.
Swimming is a great cross-training activity to maintain cardiovascular fitness to offset any loss of running activity.
“You might need some fine-tuning of muscle strength and flexibility to help keep you running efficiently,” says Sanders. “A good rehab professional can help guide you and get you back on track.”

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Stewart Sanders

Stewart Sanders

Contributor

Stewart Sanders is a doctor of physical therapy and a certified athletic trainer who is passionate about sports and a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up