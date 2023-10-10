Former patient creates mural to offer hope (video)
It was on an ordinary day that Duilio Ortega, age 51, felt dizzy and was having difficulty breathing. He thought he might be experiencing a problem with his lungs, so went to Sharp Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. There, he learned he’d actually had a heart attack.
Over time, Duilio developed severe heart failure. He then learned he needed a heart transplant.
All-in-all, Duilio was at Sharp Memorial Hospital for five months. He was bedridden with two heart pumps to keep him alive and didn’t think he’d survive.
However, when a heart became available, Duilio thought it was a miracle. And after a successful heart transplant, he was given the opportunity to hold his own heart and say goodbye.
“Mr. Ortega had a dramatic improvement after the transplant,” says Dr. Robert Adamson, a cardiothoracic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial. “He returned to excellent health very quickly.”
Watch the video above to learn more about Duilio’s story.
