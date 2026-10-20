The end of daylight saving time at 2 am on Sunday, Nov. 1, requires setting our clocks to “fall back” one hour. This means many people will have to get used to going to work in the daylight and coming home in the dark.

The idea behind moving to daylight saving time — when we set our clocks to “spring forward” one hour — each spring is to take better advantage of the evening sunlight. Moving back to standard time in the fall gives us more morning sunlight.

However, as you adjust to the time change, you may wonder whether moving the clock back an hour can negatively affect your sleep. Here are the answers to your top questions:

Can the end of daylight saving time interrupt my sleep pattern?

A one-hour time change should have minimal effects on most people. You may feel more fatigued in the late afternoon. Teens may do better waking up in the morning, as the time change aligns with their natural circadian rhythm, or sleep pattern. But older adults may feel the opposite, as their rhythms are usually regulated to getting up and going to bed early.

What steps should I take to mitigate the effects?

Maximize your exposure to light during the day and minimize artificial light at night, especially from TV, computer or smartphone screens in bed. Try not to succumb to the temptation to take a nap. It’s OK to nap occasionally, especially on weekends when fatigue may strike after a busy week or following excessive exercise. However, napping regularly can actually worsen nighttime sleep.

Can I take advantage of the extra hour of sleep?

Yes, the extra hour may help anyone who is a bit sleep-deprived. Sleep is like a bank account. When you don't get enough sleep at night, you develop a sleep debt. That hour can help you pay back your debt with a full eight hours of sleep.

Should I go to bed at the same time, an hour earlier, or an hour later after daylight saving time ends?

At first, you may feel like going to bed earlier because your body clock is set an hour ahead. Try to push through and stay up until your normal bedtime. Otherwise, you could wake up an hour earlier than usual. The general rule is that it takes one day per hour of change to adjust, so you should be acclimated after a day or two.

Improve your sleep year-round

If you’re having trouble sleeping, whether during standard time or daylight saving time, maintain a routine that provides enough sleep each night. A consistent sleep schedule helps to maintain the body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm. Aim to go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, including on weekends.

To achieve quality sleep, you should also:

Exercise every day. Aerobic activities, such as cycling, running and swimming, can help you get more deep sleep, but avoid exercising in the hours before bed.

Clear your mind before bedtime. Make a to-do list early in the evening, so you won’t stay awake in bed worrying about the next day.

Create a healthy sleep environment. Make sure your bed and pillows are comfortable, turn down the lights, avoid distracting sounds, and keep the room at a comfortable temperature.

Relax. Before bed, take a warm bath, read or do another relaxing activity to help you wind down.

Avoid using electronic devices right before bed. Unless you have turned the intensity down and enabled blue light filters, any other relaxing activity — yoga, deep breathing, listening to music — is preferable.

If these steps don’t help and you have trouble falling or staying asleep, or if you feel extra drowsy during the day, talk with your doctor. There are many treatments available for sleep disorders.

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