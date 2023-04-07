The body metabolizes food to create glucose, its preferred source of energy, which is used to carry out the everyday energy demands of life. Glucose can be measured in the blood and that measurement is commonly referred to as one’s blood sugar. Glucose metabolism (digestion and use for energy) can last for up to 5 hours after the last meal.

After readily available glucose from meals recently eaten becomes depleted, energy demands are met by pulling from the stored form of glucose — also known as glycogen — in the liver and muscles. This process can sustain the body for up to a day but varies based on a person’s caloric intake prior to fasting, which ultimately determines how much glycogen has been stored.

If glucose isn’t readily available from carbohydrate-rich meals — or similarly, during prolonged periods of fasting — the body switches its fuel source from glycogen to free fatty acids stored in body fat, and then to protein stored in muscles. Each fuel source becomes metabolically less efficient when fasting or a caloric deficit occurs. This is because the body perceives the deficit as a state of starvation and attempts to preserve its most metabolically active tissue in muscle.

Additionally, it is crucial to minimize external stressors when fasting. Fasting in itself is a significant amount of stress on the body.