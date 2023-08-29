Berberine may be called ‘nature’s Ozempic’ due to its weight-loss effects, but they are very different, Dr. Chu says.

Ozempic, a brand name for semaglutide, belongs to a class of medicines called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists. It mimics the GLP-1 hormone released in the gut in response to eating. Semaglutide helps stimulate insulin production and interacts with the part of the brain that reduces appetite and signals a feeling of fullness.

On the other hand, berberine activates an enzyme adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which helps stimulate and regulate metabolism. Berberine has been shown to reduce glucose levels and improve insulin resistance but does not replicate the action of semaglutide.