Cilantro-lime chicken with avocado salsa (recipe)
This quick chicken dinner is full of fresh ingredients, high in protein, and low in fat and calories.
Berberine, a chemical found in some plants, is gaining popularity on social media for its weight-loss effectiveness. Some people even tout the dietary supplement as “nature’s Ozempic.”
Dr. Neelima Chu, an endocrinologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, explains what there is to know about berberine, and what to expect when using it as a dietary supplement for weight loss.
Learn more about nutrition; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
This quick chicken dinner is full of fresh ingredients, high in protein, and low in fat and calories.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.