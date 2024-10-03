During Megan Schober's pregnancy, she was diagnosed with placenta accreta, a serious condition that occurs when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall. Megan had never anticipated a high-risk pregnancy and now faced the increased likelihood that her son would be born prematurely to safeguard his — and his mother’s — health.

Right after delivery at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Megan visited the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and learned about kangaroo care.

Kangaroo care, also known as skin-to-skin care, is a method of holding a baby that involves direct skin-to-skin contact.

Some general benefits of kangaroo care include:

Improved thermoregulation (management of body temperature) in infants

Enhanced breast milk production for breastfeeding

Stabilization of the baby's heart rate and breathing

Increased parental bonding and confidence in caring for the newborn

The practice of skin-to-skin care has been proven to support emotional development in premature babies and increase parental satisfaction.

Watch the video above to learn more about how kangaroo care helped Megan participate in caring for her son, Hudson, during his 90-day stay in the NICU.

