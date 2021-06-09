The daily stresses of life can take a toll on our body and mind. It’s essential to take time to practice self-care as a way to relax and rejuvenate. Dr. Julie Furby, DDS, CHTP, a certified healing touch practitioner for Sharp HospiceCare, demonstrates a type of healing touch therapy that involves balancing the chakras.

Chakras are thought to be centers of energy within our bodies. Some of these energy centers are located in the lower abdomen (sacral), solar plexus, heart, throat and crown. By practicing self-chakra balancing, we can release blocked energies and create harmony in these areas to nurture physical and emotional well-being.

“Performing self-chakra on a daily or weekly basis is a wonderful way to take care of our mind, body and spirit,” says Dr. Furby. “It only takes a few minutes, and the end result can leave you feeling renewed and at peace.”