Lightened banana bread (recipe)

Call it bread, call it cake, call it your guilty pleasure. No matter the name, banana bread doesn’t have to be bad for you. With some smart substitutions, you can still have this delectable treat while keeping your health in mind.

“Here is where you can have your cake and eat it too,” says Lily Padilla-Corona, a diabetes specialist educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch. “Using a mix of white and whole wheat flour instead of all white flour, as well as walnuts and chia seeds can add a boost of protein, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. You don’t need to compromise taste to get health!”