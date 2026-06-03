About Daniel R. Zanotti, DO

I try to meet patients where they are and work with them to build a plan to improve their total health. I became a physician because I enjoy the personal aspect of direct patient care and the opportunity to try to make a difference in people's lives. In my spare time, I enjoy going to the beach with my family.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male



Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

University of California, San Francisco : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Internship

Community Hospital of Santa Rosa : Residency

Community Hospital of Santa Rosa : Internship



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Colitis

Colon cancer screening

Cryosurgery

Dementia

Depression

Diabetes

Doctor of osteopathy

Esophageal reflux

Kidney stones

Osteoporosis

Postpartum depression

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Ulcer evaluation/treatment

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.