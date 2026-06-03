Love and medicine: A story of two Sharp doctors
Drs. Amy and Daniel Zanotti share their secret to lasting love.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
I try to meet patients where they are and work with them to build a plan to improve their total health. I became a physician because I enjoy the personal aspect of direct patient care and the opportunity to try to make a difference in people's lives. In my spare time, I enjoy going to the beach with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467651976
Daniel R. Zanotti, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
296 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Zanotti is fantastic. I am so glad I changed doctors and found him. Very nice, attentive to all my concerns and listens to all my questions. Really very helpful all the time. I love seeing him. What a breath of fresh air compared to my last doctor!
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Zanotti is whole person focused, listens and allows you to be front and center in your care. A rarity. He's a gem.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Zanotti is the best!!
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Best doctor I have ever had!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel R. Zanotti, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Daniel R. Zanotti, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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