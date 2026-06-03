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Daniel R. Zanotti, DO

4.9

296 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Daniel R. Zanotti, DO

I try to meet patients where they are and work with them to build a plan to improve their total health. I became a physician because I enjoy the personal aspect of direct patient care and the opportunity to try to make a difference in people's lives. In my spare time, I enjoy going to the beach with my family.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Internship
Community Hospital of Santa Rosa: Residency
Community Hospital of Santa Rosa: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467651976

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel R. Zanotti, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

296 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Zanotti is fantastic. I am so glad I changed doctors and found him. Very nice, attentive to all my concerns and listens to all my questions. Really very helpful all the time. I love seeing him. What a breath of fresh air compared to my last doctor!

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Zanotti is whole person focused, listens and allows you to be front and center in your care. A rarity. He's a gem.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Zanotti is the best!!

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Best doctor I have ever had!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Daniel R. Zanotti, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.