Daniel Zanotti, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Daniel Zanotti, DO
I try to meet patients where they are and work with them to build a plan to improve their total health. I became a physician because I enjoy the personal aspect of direct patient care and the opportunity to try to make a difference in people's lives. In my spare time, I enjoy going to the beach with my family.
Age:46
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Community Hospital of Santa Rosa:Residency
Community Hospital of Santa Rosa:Internship
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Kidney stones
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Women's health
Ratings and reviews
4.9
333 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
I am impressed with Dr. Zanotti; I hope he stays at Sharp.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zanotti is a great listener, has good suggestions, involves me in the care plan and cares about my issues.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
4.8
Awesome
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Z is actually one of the top two doctors I've had as a patient for many decades. (Dr. Beeson was the other) He pays attention to all of my Issues and explains very well which helps with understanding what I need to do to live a long healthy life, with minimal stress. Both Amy and I greatly appreciate Dr. Z and all he does for us. Brian/ Amy
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Daniel Zanotti, DO, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Zanotti, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
