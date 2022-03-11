1 of 8 : Sharp Coronado health care workers create cards to show appreciation for their colleagues. 2 of 8 : A special valentine delivered to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. 3 of 8 : Sharp Chula Vista staff receive sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. 4 of 8 : A collection of valentines from Lemon Grove Academy Elementary School. 5 of 8 : Ray, a student at Lemon Grove Academy Elementary School, brought over 300 valentines from his school to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. 6 of 8 : A heartfelt card from a local student, thanking Sharp Memorial Hospital staff for their hard work. 7 of 8 : Teen Volunteers in Action SD1 dropping off a box of homemade cookies for the Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Room team. 8 of 8 : Sharp Memorial Hospital staff pose with donated Jersey Mike’s sandwiches during their shift.

Science has shown that spreading kindness is not only good for the recipient, but also for the giver. With benefits including increased self-esteem, improved mood and decreased blood pressure, it’s safe to say that showing kindness to others counts in more ways than one.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers across the globe were praised and hailed as heroes for their efforts to keep their communities safe and healthy. During a time of uncertainty, health care workers stepped up and answered the call to serve others, even when so much was unknown.

While health care workers remained a steady force in our communities, as the pandemic wore on, recognition and gratitude were replaced by resistance and frustration. Long days met with physically demanding work and emotional hardship resulted in care providers feeling overwhelmed and drained. In fact, a study conducted by the American Medical Association from April 2020 to April 2021 found that 43% of surveyed health care workers responded that they experienced work overload “moderately” or “to a great extent” due to the impact of COVID-19.

Offering gratitude and support

With that in mind, Sharp HealthCare introduced a “Love Campaign,” inviting community members to share their gratitude once again with front-line workers. Residents were encouraged to send cards, donate meals, and share encouraging words on social media.

Launching just before Valentine’s Day, the campaign included radio commercials, social media posts, print ads and more. Sharp HealthCare was met with an overwhelming amount of support from community members eager to spread kindness to these local heroes.

Sharp locations were flooded with mailed valentines, and Sharp HealthCare staff were blown away by the outpouring of support. Handwritten messages from local students across the county included “You matter to our community,” “Thank you for all of your hard work,” and “We appreciate you — you are superheroes.”

When asked what these cards meant to them, one Sharp HealthCare team member shared: “It brought tears to my eyes when the children sent us the valentines, reminding us that what we’re doing is noticed and appreciated. The cards and artwork are prominently displayed in our unit.”

Boundless love leads to lifted spirits

The love didn’t stop there. Local restaurants and community members answered the call to give thanks to health care workers by providing meals during busy shifts.

The simple act of spreading kindness online also had a ripple effect, with encouraging words shared as comments on Sharp social media pages, such as “Thank you all for helping our community members stay safe and heal during the past two years,” and “Hang in there. This one shall pass, too. Thank you for your hard work and sacrifice.”

While the past two years have been undoubtedly challenging for so many, the response from the San Diego community to lift the spirits of health care workers was appreciated by all. They truly felt the love from their community.

As one Sharp Grossmont Hospital employee shared, “The health care workforce has really been put to the test. We have received support and compassion from our community that makes it so gratifying and rewarding to be a health care worker.”