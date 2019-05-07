Make your own lavender eye pillow (video)

By The Health News Team | May 7, 2019

Nothing says calm like a healthy dose of lavender. If you’re in need of some relaxation (or know someone who is), try this easy DIY lavender scented eye pillow, care of Jennifer Cordova, manager of the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

You’ll need:
1 clean sock
2 cups uncooked rice or flaxseed
2 tablespoons dried lavender flowers
4 to 6 drops organic lavender essential oil

Directions:
Using a funnel, pour the rice into the sock.

Pour the dried lavender into a small bowl. Add 4 to 6 drops of essential oil and stir. Add the lavender mixture to the sock.

Tie the end of the sock to secure, and gently massage the sock to mix the rice and lavender together. Place the pillow on your eyes and inhale deeply. For enhanced relaxation, heat the pillow in the microwave for 5 seconds or until slightly warm.

Practicing self-care can help decrease stress, soothe the body and realign mental focus. For more videos like this one, visit our self-care video playlist.

