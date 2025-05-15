As seniors manage the physical concerns related to aging, they can also face mental health challenges, from the loss of loved ones to financial stress. They may sleep more, experience a decreased appetite, and shy away from social engagement.

While these issues should be addressed, often they are not because many seniors think they’re an unwanted but natural part of growing old.

For the senior population, in general, taking the initiative to get help for mental health concerns can be tricky. Sometimes, they may be wary of “telling their story to a stranger,” or they may not know how to access care — or even where to start. Some may assume the financial burden is too high.

What many seniors don’t realize is that tools and resources are available to them. It’s possible to have happy, fulfilled lives while getting their physical and emotional needs met.

A critical resource for seniors seeking mental health support is Medicare. While original Medicare Part A covers inpatient mental health treatment, whether in a general or psychiatric hospital, Medicare Part B offers several outpatient mental health services.

These include:

One depression screening per year, provided by a primary care doctor, who can provide follow-up treatment and referrals

Up to 20 outpatient individual or group therapy sessions per year. Additional sessions may be approved, too

Family counseling, if the primary purpose is to help with treatment

Testing to ensure services and treatments are helping

Psychiatric evaluation

Medication management

Intensive outpatient program services

Mental health services as part of substance use disorder treatment.

A one-time “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit. This visit includes a review of possible risk factors for depression.

An annual wellness visit, where discussions about changes in mental health are encouraged

Additional mental health benefits

Medicare Advantage Plan’s mental health coverage aligns with original Medicare. Still, it may offer additional benefits, depending on the specific Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Sharp HealthCare accepts Medicare Advantage plans from Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare.

Medicare supplement plans, which loosely follow a PPO model, have a wider range of mental health benefits. Recipients can go to any mental health provider that accepts original Medicare. Sharp HealthCare accepts all Medicare supplement plans.

Strong mental health as you age is a key factor in enjoying your senior years. If you are a senior seeking mental health support, reaching out to your primary care doctor is a great place to start. Together, you can make decisions that work for you in all aspects of your emotional well-being.

