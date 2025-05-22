The journey to motherhood is often portrayed as a time of joy and fulfillment. But for many women, it can also be a time of intense emotional struggle. For first-time mom Kelly Barrios, 30, the postpartum period wasn’t what she anticipated.

After giving birth to her daughter, Odette, Kelly experienced severe symptoms of postpartum anxiety. “The flood of responsibility just hit me as we were driving home from the hospital,” she says.

Upon arriving home, Kelly describes violently shaking, vomiting and having a panic attack. In the days and nights that followed, she felt disconnected from her baby and isolated herself from her family. Her husband, Luis, became the primary caregiver for their daughter with occasional help from other family members.

With the encouragement of Luis and her parents, Kelly went back to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns to seek additional support for her symptoms. She saw one of her caregivers, who felt she’d benefit from the Maternal Mental Health Program at Sharp.

The intensive outpatient program provides individuals who are pregnant or postpartum with specialized care for moderate to severe mental health conditions. Patients attend in-person and virtual therapy sessions in individual, family and group settings. Medication management is also available.

Kelly enrolled immediately and was welcomed into the program by a care team ready to create a tailored treatment plan for her to gradually build comfort and independence in caring for her baby. “It forced me to face the challenges and gain confidence as a mom,” she says.

Managing her medication and building relationships with her caregivers and the other mothers in the program enabled Kelly to graduate two months later and begin a new life as a mother.

“I didn’t think I would ever be a functional person again,” says Kelly. “But I found confidence to thrive and combine being a great mom with self-care in the form of strength training, going out with friends and attending mom events. This program changed my life.”

