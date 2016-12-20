10 ways to crush your fitness goals
While potato pancakes, or latkes, taste great any time of year, they are commonly associated with the Jewish holiday Hanukkah.
With a fraction of the oil used in a traditional fried latke, these oven-baked potato pancakes still deliver that crispy crunch.
Oven-Baked Potato Pancakes (Latkes)
For an even healthier version, substitute squash or sweet potato.
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons whole-wheat flour (or all-purpose flour)
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 large russet potatoes or 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes
1 small yellow onion, peeled
1 large egg (or 2 egg whites, for a lighter version)
Heat the oven to 425° F. Lightly oil two large baking sheets. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl and mix well; set aside.
Use the large holes of a grater to grate the potatoes and onion. Squeeze grated pieces in a paper towel to remove moisture. Place the potato and onion mixture in a large bowl. Add egg and stir well. Add the flour mixture and stir well.
Use a spoon to scoop potato mixture from the bowl and spread it into a round, flat shape on the oiled baking sheet. Pieces should be roughly 3 inches wide and 1/4-inch thick. Repeat to fill the second sheet.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until the bottoms of the pancakes are deeply golden. Turn over the pancakes and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
Serve with applesauce, cinnamon sugar, sour cream or yogurt (optional).
