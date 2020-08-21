There are many things at

Sharp Coronado Hospital that remind Sue Cargill of treasured times. From the patients receiving excellent care, which remind her of when she worked as a nurse, to the sense of community, similar to the warmth of the small Illinois town where she and her husband, Lee, were raised, Sharp Coronado offers much to make them feel at home.

"Sharp Coronado Hospital is a big part of our community," Sue says. "Actually, it's more like a family."

Sue takes her role as a Sharp Coronado family member very seriously. She serves as a hospital volunteer and as a member of the Sharp Coronado Patient and Family Advisory Council, which engages the hospital's patients and their families in building a culture of patient-centered care. Sue has also been participating in the many community health classes offered by the hospital since she and Lee moved to Coronado in 1979.

Sue enjoys qi gong movement classes and gardening classes in the

hospital's organic garden. However, one of her favorite classes is one she helped develop.

Sharp Coronado has always welcomed and valued community feedback, so when Sue recommended a workshop to educate older adults about fall prevention, the team was quick to respond.

"As you get older, your balance is different," Sue says. As avid bicyclists around Coronado, Sue admits that she and Lee have both experienced a fall or two. The Fall Prevention Workshop educates community members about common causes of falls, ways to prevent falls and strategies to avoid injury during a fall, all of which they certainly appreciate and use during their regular bike trips and other daily activities.

"These classes provide a true patient-centered service for attendees, and Lee and I benefit beyond just the information that is shared," Sue says. "We also value the personal connections we make and the warm attention we always receive."

The Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital offers at-home balance and fitness classes via Zoom. For more information, call the front desk at 619-522-3798 or write to

HLC@sharp.com.

The Fall Prevention Workshop at Sharp Coronado Hospital is one of many community benefit programs provided by Sharp HealthCare. In fiscal year 2019, Sharp provided more than $462 million in community benefit programs and services. To view the entire Sharp HealthCare Community Benefit Plan and Report, Fiscal Year 2019, or to learn more about Sharp's community involvement, visit

sharp.com/community.