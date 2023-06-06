No-bake protein bites are a fun and easy snack that can be prepped in advance for a nourishing on-the-go option. The flavors can be customized to your preferences and are a nice option to pop into lunch boxes or pack as a snack when out and about.

“These protein bites are filled with nutritional benefits, such as fiber from oats and dates, heart-healthy fat from nuts, chia and flax seeds, and satiating protein,” says Lauren DeWolf, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management registered dietitian and wellness education specialist.