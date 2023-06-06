Korean seared salmon tacos (recipe)
No-bake protein bites are a fun and easy snack that can be prepped in advance for a nourishing on-the-go option. The flavors can be customized to your preferences and are a nice option to pop into lunch boxes or pack as a snack when out and about.
“These protein bites are filled with nutritional benefits, such as fiber from oats and dates, heart-healthy fat from nuts, chia and flax seeds, and satiating protein,” says Lauren DeWolf, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management registered dietitian and wellness education specialist.
1 cup nut butter (such as peanut, almond, sunflower)
1/2 cup plain rolled or quick cook oats
3 to 5 pitted medjool dates (to taste)
1/4 cup chia seeds (or other seeds, such as flax or hemp seeds)
3 to 4 tablespoons protein powder of choice
Chocolate chips (optional, to taste)
Shredded coconut flakes (optional, to taste)
Cinnamon (optional, to taste)
Add nut butter, oats, pitted dates, chia seeds and protein powder to a food processor and blend until all ingredients are well combined. If too wet, add more dry ingredients of choice, such as oats or protein powder. If too crumbly or dry, add a little more nut butter or a splash of water or milk. Keep in mind these will become firmer once chilled. If desired, stir in optional ingredients.
Scoop out heaping tablespoons and roll into balls. Transfer protein bites to the freezer or refrigerator to chill for 15 minutes. These can be enjoyed right from the fridge or stored in the freezer.
