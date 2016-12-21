Purple cabbage salad (recipe)

Colorful and healthy, this salad offers a sweet and savory flavor packed with vitamins. Sharp HealthCare dietitian nutritionist Ursula Ridens put a few of her own yummy twists on the side dish, adapted from Allrecipes.com.

"I really enjoy this recipe for its vibrant color and contrasting flavors, from the sweet oranges to tangy vinegar," says Ursula. "And it boasts many health-giving nutrients such as heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, fiber, a touch of protein and antioxidants such as vitamin C. Give it a try!"

Purple Cabbage Salad

Also called red cabbage, this colorful cruciferous vegetable is high in vitamins A and C, and dietary fiber.

