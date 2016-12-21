Purple cabbage salad (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Colorful and healthy, this salad offers a sweet and savory flavor packed with vitamins. Sharp HealthCare dietitian nutritionist Ursula Ridens put a few of her own yummy twists on the side dish, adapted from Allrecipes.com.
"I really enjoy this recipe for its vibrant color and contrasting flavors, from the sweet oranges to tangy vinegar," says Ursula. "And it boasts many health-giving nutrients such as heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, fiber, a touch of protein and antioxidants such as vitamin C. Give it a try!"
Also called red cabbage, this colorful cruciferous vegetable is high in vitamins A and C, and dietary fiber.
2 1/2 cups shredded purple cabbage
1 10-ounce can of mandarin oranges (with no added sugar), drained
1 green onion, chopped
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
1/4 cup pepitas or pine nuts
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
2 pinches salt
Lightly toss cabbage, mandarin oranges, green onions, cilantro and cranberries together in a salad bowl. Toast the pepitas or pine nuts in a small skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Remove immediately from heat and place in a separate bowl to cool.
For the dressing, whisk olive oil, vinegar, sugar and salt in a bowl until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Add the toasted pepitas or pine nuts to the salad and pour dressing over the top. Toss again to coat salad with dressing and serve.
