Purple cabbage salad (recipe)

By The Health News Team | December 21, 2016
Colorful and healthy, this salad offers a sweet and savory flavor packed with vitamins. Sharp HealthCare dietitian nutritionist Ursula Ridens put a few of her own yummy twists on the side dish, adapted from Allrecipes.com.

"I really enjoy this recipe for its vibrant color and contrasting flavors, from the sweet oranges to tangy vinegar," says Ursula. "And it boasts many health-giving nutrients such as heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, fiber, a touch of protein and antioxidants such as vitamin C. Give it a try!"

Purple Cabbage Salad

Also called red cabbage, this colorful cruciferous vegetable is high in vitamins A and C, and dietary fiber.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups shredded purple cabbage

  • 1 10-ounce can of mandarin oranges (with no added sugar), drained

  • 1 green onion, chopped

  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

  • 1/4 cup unsweetened dried cranberries

  • 1/4 cup pepitas or pine nuts

  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

  • 2 pinches salt

Directions

1

Step 1

Lightly toss cabbage, mandarin oranges, green onions, cilantro and cranberries together in a salad bowl. Toast the pepitas or pine nuts in a small skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Remove immediately from heat and place in a separate bowl to cool.

2

Step 2

For the dressing, whisk olive oil, vinegar, sugar and salt in a bowl until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Add the toasted pepitas or pine nuts to the salad and pour dressing over the top. Toss again to coat salad with dressing and serve.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Ursula Ridens

Ursula Ridens

Contributor

Ursula Ridens, RD, outpatient dietitian, has worked for Sharp HealthCare for eight years and as a registered dietitian since 2001.

