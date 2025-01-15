Sharp HealthCare recently introduced its new “Everyday Actions,” 12 behavior standards that provide a clear and simple description of what is expected of every Sharp employee. While the benefits of each action are obvious to those who work and receive care at Sharp, awareness surrounding Sharp’s efforts has grown.

In December 2024, global media giant Newsweek recognized that Sharp was truly living its Diversity and Belonging Everyday Action and named the health care organization one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025.

“As our Diversity and Belonging Everyday Action states, we recognize that our differences, unique talents and varied backgrounds come together to create a stronger whole,” says Rita Essaian, DM, MHA, Sharp’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “We’re honored that Newsweek recognizes this.”

In building the list of recognized companies representing a range of industries, Newsweek worked in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, a market data research firm, to conduct a large-scale, independent review of publicly available data. The data included over 4.8 million comprehensive company reviews, insights from HR professionals, and responses from an anonymous survey of more than 339,000 employees of U.S.-based companies.

The resulting list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 honors the companies that respect and value diversity and recognize that diversity is essential in helping team members feel seen and valued.

The importance of diversity and belonging

Newsweek reports that as companies in the U.S. continue to navigate the evolving dynamics of the workplace, diversity remains a cornerstone of organizational success and social responsibility. Organizations like Sharp foster environments that include people from a broad spectrum of backgrounds, age groups, races, genders and sexual orientations. Experts say this commitment to diversity and inclusion is good for business and plays a crucial role in attracting and retaining talent.

In fact, according to a survey conducted by Glassdoor, a company that provides ratings, reviews and salaries of employers and allows companies to post jobs and attract talent:

76% of job seekers and employees report that a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers.

32% of employees and job seekers would not apply to a job at a company where there is a lack of diversity among its workforce.

37% of employees would not apply to a job at a company where there are disparities in employee satisfaction ratings among different ethnic and racial groups.

“Sharp leaders, physicians and team members are committed to living our Everyday Actions, including our Diversity and Belonging Everyday Action,” Essaian says. “Led by the example set by the Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA), we embrace and promote the cultural diversity of Sharp and the range of identities, voices and perspectives our team members contribute to its culture.”

Learn more about Diversity at Sharp HealthCare; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.