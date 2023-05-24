About Michael Martin, MD

I practice with a care partner, Mindy Kim, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people take care of themselves. It is a great privilege to be allowed into my patients' lives and I honor that by caring for each patient as I would my own child or family member. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, woodworking and gourmet cooking.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English , French

Education Georgetown University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Nutrition

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

NPI 1629088026