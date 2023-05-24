Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Care schedule
-
Thursday
Care partners
When Michael Martin, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Michael Martin, MD
I practice with a care partner, Mindy Kim, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people take care of themselves. It is a great privilege to be allowed into my patients' lives and I honor that by caring for each patient as I would my own child or family member. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, woodworking and gourmet cooking.
Age:51
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French
Education
Georgetown University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1629088026
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Martin, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
253 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Martin is an outstanding, excellent, knowledgeable, caring and accessible healthcare, professional. Listens, explains really well and takes time with me. Thank you for everything.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Martin is a fabulous caring doctor/human!
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
4.0
It was kind of good.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Martin is wonderful. We are very grateful for the care he provides our children.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Michael Martin, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Martin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
