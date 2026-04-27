A life in motion — a legacy of care
A patient of Sharp Rees-Stealy for decades, Dorothea provided a generous gift to support an imaging suite at the Kearny Mesa location.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I practice with a care partner, Mindy Kim, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people take care of themselves. It is a great privilege to be allowed into my patients' lives and I honor that by caring for each patient as I would my own child or family member. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, woodworking and gourmet cooking.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1629088026
Michael C. Martin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael C. Martin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael C. Martin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Michael C. Martin, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A patient of Sharp Rees-Stealy for decades, Dorothea provided a generous gift to support an imaging suite at the Kearny Mesa location.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group has opened a new medical office building in San Diego's Kearny Mesa neighborhood, expanding access to high-quality care.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
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