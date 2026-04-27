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Michael C. Martin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3189

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Michael C. Martin, MD

I practice with a care partner, Mindy Kim, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people take care of themselves. It is a great privilege to be allowed into my patients' lives and I honor that by caring for each patient as I would my own child or family member. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, woodworking and gourmet cooking.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Languages: French

Education

Georgetown University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629088026

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael C. Martin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Min K. Kim, PA

 

Del Mar

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.