Sweet pan-seared tilapia with golden rice (recipe)

In terms of nutrition and health benefits, there’s a lot to celebrate about tilapia. According to Ursula Ridens, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Sharp HealthCare, it’s one of the most popular fish consumed in the U.S. — likely due to its mild flavor and low cost.
“Tilapia contains lean protein for muscle building and repair; vitamin D for strong bones; and omega-3s for heart health,” she says. “Pairing fish with a whole grain like brown rice is a stellar combination as the protein and complex carbohydrate help to stabilize blood sugar and provide longer lasting satiety.” And adding dried raisins and cranberries gives it a flavorful kick.
1/4 cup uncooked brown rice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric
3/4 cup water
1 teaspoon olive oil
4 ounces tilapia fillet
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon dried raisins and cranberries, chopped (about 7 each)
Rinse rice and place in a small pot. Mix in the salt, pepper, oregano, basil and turmeric. Add water and bring to a boil. Once water is boiling, reduce the heat and cover the pot. Cook for 45 minutes. If you notice that the water is completely absorbed before the rice is tender, add more water and continue cooking. Once tender, remove from heat and let sit for 10 minutes, covered.
While the rice is cooking, heat olive oil in a small pan. Season the tilapia with salt, pepper and paprika; add fish to the pan, cooking for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until it is flaky when pierced with a fork.
After removing the tilapia, add 2 tablespoons water and the dried fruit to the pan. Simmer over low heat for 3 to 4 minutes until the water evaporates. Plate the rice, fish and dried fruit.
Recipe adapted from verywell.com.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
