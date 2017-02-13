Sweet pan-seared tilapia with golden rice (recipe)

In terms of nutrition and health benefits, there’s a lot to celebrate about tilapia. According to Ursula Ridens, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Sharp HealthCare, it’s one of the most popular fish consumed in the U.S. — likely due to its mild flavor and low cost.

“Tilapia contains lean protein for muscle building and repair; vitamin D for strong bones; and omega-3s for heart health,” she says. “Pairing fish with a whole grain like brown rice is a stellar combination as the protein and complex carbohydrate help to stabilize blood sugar and provide longer lasting satiety.” And adding dried raisins and cranberries gives it a flavorful kick.