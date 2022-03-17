Sweet potato shepherd’s pie (recipe)

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
When you’re craving something warm and comforting, shepherd’s pie is a satisfying meal. However, the classic dish is typically high in calories and fat. You can still indulge those cravings by treating yourself to this lighter version that is not only tasty, but also packed with lean protein and hearty, fiber-rich veggies.
“Utilizing nutrient-dense sweet potatoes in this dish is a great choice,” says Lauren DeWolf, a registered dietitian with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Sweet potatoes are packed with antioxidants and vitamin A, which can support a healthy immune system. Sweet potatoes also contain prebiotic fiber that promotes healthful gut bacteria and can support gut function. Plus, they’re delicious.”
Short on prep time? Substitute a 14-ounce bag of frozen stir-fry vegetables for the fresh onion and bell pepper, and buy pre-cut sweet potatoes.
1 pound sweet potatoes
1/2 cup skim milk
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon or ground nutmeg
1 medium onion (any color), chopped
1 bell pepper (any color), seeded and chopped
1 pound extra lean (95% to 99% lean) ground turkey
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme or dried basil
16 ounces frozen vegetable medley (such as green beans, corn and peas), thawed
1 cup low-sodium beef broth
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Heat oven to 400° F.
Wash and peel the sweet potatoes. Cut into 1-inch chunks.
In a large pot, add sweet potatoes and enough water to cover them. Over high heat, bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are very tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Drain in a colander.
Return sweet potatoes to the pot. Add the milk and cinnamon or nutmeg. Using a fork or potato masher, mash the potatoes until smooth.
In a large nonstick pan, add the chopped onion and bell pepper. Cook over medium-high heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the turkey and thyme or basil, cooking until the turkey is fully cooked, about 5 more minutes.
Add the vegetables, beef broth and cornstarch and stir to combine. Cook for a few minutes until thickened. Remove from heat.
Transfer the turkey mixture to an 8- or 9-inch baking dish. Then evenly spread the mashed sweet potatoes on top. Cook in oven until thoroughly heated, about 15 minutes.
Adapted from the American Heart Association.
