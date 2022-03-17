Sweet potato shepherd’s pie (recipe)

When you’re craving something warm and comforting, shepherd’s pie is a satisfying meal. However, the classic dish is typically high in calories and fat. You can still indulge those cravings by treating yourself to this lighter version that is not only tasty, but also packed with lean protein and hearty, fiber-rich veggies.

“Utilizing nutrient-dense sweet potatoes in this dish is a great choice,” says Lauren DeWolf, a registered dietitian with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Sweet potatoes are packed with antioxidants and vitamin A, which can support a healthy immune system. Sweet potatoes also contain prebiotic fiber that promotes healthful gut bacteria and can support gut function. Plus, they’re delicious.”

Short on prep time? Substitute a 14-ounce bag of frozen stir-fry vegetables for the fresh onion and bell pepper, and buy pre-cut sweet potatoes.