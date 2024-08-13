These days, jumping into ice-cold water has become an increasingly popular wellness activity.

The practice, which is traditionally performed by athletes for post-workout recovery, has become mainstream, with enthusiasts touting its benefits, including a boost to physical and mental health.

But what is a cold plunge exactly — and is it safe?

What is a cold plunge?

A cold plunge, also known as an ice bath or cold-water immersion, is a type of therapy that involves immersing your body in ice water for short amounts of time, usually for some health benefit.

According to Stewart Sanders, a physical therapist and the director of Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Running Clinic, during a cold plunge, you’ll usually spend between 5 to 15 minutes in water ranging between 50 to 59 degrees.

Sanders says the health benefits can include:

1 Reduced pain. Cold therapy constricts blood vessels, which can reduce inflammation in painful areas. Cooling of body parts can also decrease cell metabolism and the inflammatory response. Hydrostatic pressure — the pressure caused by the cold water — on the skin can be soothing and can also help reduce pain. What’s more, superficial nerves detect the cold and can provide a feeling of calm and relief. 2 Decreased muscle soreness. Cold-water immersion can reduce swelling and inflammation in damaged and stressed tissues. This can improve recovery rates after strenuous exercise and reduce the effect of delayed onset muscle soreness. Some studies have shown that cold-water immersion within 1 hour after exercise can improve recovery for the next 24 hours. 3 Enhanced mood and alertness. Cold-water immersion can reduce anxiety and depression. Some studies showed up to a 250% increase in the productions of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that affects mood, during cold-water immersion. 4 Boosted metabolism. Research has shown that cold plunges can increase your metabolism, which is the rate at which your body burns calories, as your body works to keep itself warm. This can significantly increase the number of calories you burn, even at rest. 5 Supported immune system. Studies have shown that exposure to cold water and cold temperatures can help your immune response. When you submerge yourself in cold water, the body’s reaction causes an increase in white blood cell production, which helps your body fight off infection.

Can a cold plunge be dangerous?

Staying submerged in cold water for too long can cause negative effects, such as frostbite or hypothermia. Drying off immediately and changing into dry clothes is recommended after getting out of the cold water.

Cold-water immersion also affects the type of training that someone is doing. Strength training benefits could be stunted if cold-water immersion is used after workouts. However, endurance training activities do not seem to be affected by cold-water immersion.

Before attempting cold-water immersion, talk with your doctor to determine whether it’s appropriate for you. If appropriate, Sanders says cold-water immersion can be a nice addition to an otherwise healthy lifestyle.

“Take the plunge and see what benefits you might find,” he says.

