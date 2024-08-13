Must-haves on your back-to-school checklist
From supply shopping to getting on a sleep schedule, check these tasks off your back-to-school list.
These days, jumping into ice-cold water has become an increasingly popular wellness activity.
The practice, which is traditionally performed by athletes for post-workout recovery, has become mainstream, with enthusiasts touting its benefits, including a boost to physical and mental health.
But what is a cold plunge exactly — and is it safe?
What is a cold plunge?
A cold plunge, also known as an ice bath or cold-water immersion, is a type of therapy that involves immersing your body in ice water for short amounts of time, usually for some health benefit.
According to Stewart Sanders, a physical therapist and the director of Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Running Clinic, during a cold plunge, you’ll usually spend between 5 to 15 minutes in water ranging between 50 to 59 degrees.
Sanders says the health benefits can include:
Can a cold plunge be dangerous?
Staying submerged in cold water for too long can cause negative effects, such as frostbite or hypothermia. Drying off immediately and changing into dry clothes is recommended after getting out of the cold water.
Cold-water immersion also affects the type of training that someone is doing. Strength training benefits could be stunted if cold-water immersion is used after workouts. However, endurance training activities do not seem to be affected by cold-water immersion.
Before attempting cold-water immersion, talk with your doctor to determine whether it’s appropriate for you. If appropriate, Sanders says cold-water immersion can be a nice addition to an otherwise healthy lifestyle.
“Take the plunge and see what benefits you might find,” he says.
Learn more about exercise and fitness; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
From supply shopping to getting on a sleep schedule, check these tasks off your back-to-school list.
Not-so-fun fact: Urinary tract infections can set in later in life, too, and symptoms aren't always easily recognized.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.