Leer en español

Many adults may have concerns about memory loss and wonder if it’s related to aging or a cognitive condition. Maria Gomez was one such individual.

“Although I’m OK at the moment, I just wanted to see if there was a possibility that I might develop dementia in the future,” she says.

Maria visited the Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center to receive a free memory screening that can help detect early signs of memory loss and other cognitive issues. The center offers these screenings to adults 55 and older, and the tests can be conducted in either English or Spanish.

Watch the video above to see Esteban Gonzalez, clinical trials specialist at Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center, explain what the memory screening entails.

Learn more about free memory screenings at Sharp at www.sharp.com/memory.

Learn more about seniors and aging; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News.